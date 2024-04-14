Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTAGF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Capita has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

