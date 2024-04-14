Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Capita Price Performance
Shares of CTAGF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Capita has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.
Capita Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.