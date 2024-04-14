Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $22,483,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,664,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.89. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.