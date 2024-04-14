Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $5.93 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $144.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.