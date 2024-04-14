Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,184,591 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184,591 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.69. 1,351,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.