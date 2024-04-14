Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 31,596 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,596 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HP. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,254. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

