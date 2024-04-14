Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 5,304 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 1,295,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.