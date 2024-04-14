Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $3.10 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 115.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,967. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

