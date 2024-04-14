Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 77,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.1 %

HAL traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

