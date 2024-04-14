Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after acquiring an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

