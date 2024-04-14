Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,203 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 15,163,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,070,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

