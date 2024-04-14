Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 497 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.05. 1,056,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.64. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

