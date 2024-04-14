Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $17.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.60. 800,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,155. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

