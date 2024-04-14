Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,527 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.98. 11,577,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,519. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.48 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.87.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

