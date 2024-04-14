Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,065 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.99. 1,415,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,860. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

