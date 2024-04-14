Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

RSG traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.82. 1,006,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,492. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.33 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

