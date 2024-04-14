Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,798 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $196.16. 3,499,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,924. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

