Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $310.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,104. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.50 and a 12-month high of $324.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.69 and a 200-day moving average of $284.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

