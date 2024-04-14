CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Shares of CBZ opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.83.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
