CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get CBIZ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBIZ

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

CBIZ Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.83.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.