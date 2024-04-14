CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $44.06 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.06 million and $5.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010963 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,693.54 or 0.99846806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05465949 USD and is down -11.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,078,530.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

