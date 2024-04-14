Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Trading Down 2.7 %

CE opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93. Celanese has a 52-week low of $99.33 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.