CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after buying an additional 4,413,029 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,347,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,588 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 4,076,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351,092. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CX shares. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

