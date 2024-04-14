Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 441,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 93,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,991 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

