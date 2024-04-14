Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

CNTY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 812.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.0% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

