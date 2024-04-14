Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERE

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

NASDAQ CERE opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,050,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,050,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $89,767.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,667 shares of company stock worth $4,302,367. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.