Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63. Certara has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 45.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Certara by 48.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 727,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 238,603 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Certara by 31.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

