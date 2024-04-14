CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $96.00.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of CF stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

