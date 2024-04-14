Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $88.59 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

