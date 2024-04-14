Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.60.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

CVX stock opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.