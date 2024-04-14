China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

