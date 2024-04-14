Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Boosted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 28,561,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,270,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.