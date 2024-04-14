Citigroup Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $256.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.47.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.57. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ecolab by 19.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

