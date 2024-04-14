CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

