Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

