CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.50. 1,582,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.98 and its 200-day moving average is $211.49. CME Group has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

