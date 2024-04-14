CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Argus upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

