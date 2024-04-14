CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

CNHI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CNH Industrial by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,085,000 after buying an additional 37,438,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,313,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,128,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

