Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

