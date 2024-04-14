Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $245.75 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.15.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,744 shares in the company, valued at $26,610,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,304,014.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,610,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock worth $109,628,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.