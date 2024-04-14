Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,098 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.6 %

COIN stock traded down $17.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,051,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165,359. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.15.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,357.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock worth $109,628,776. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

