Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Comerica stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

