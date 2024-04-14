Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Up 56.0% in March

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 17,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Compass Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

