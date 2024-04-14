Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

