Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Acquires 2,013 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £9,984.48 ($12,636.98).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey bought 9,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £45,360 ($57,410.45).

Conduit Stock Performance

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 497.50 ($6.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.59. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 499.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 473.38. The company has a market capitalization of £780.98 million, a P/E ratio of 529.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently 2,978.72%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.04) to GBX 695 ($8.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

Further Reading

