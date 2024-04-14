Conflux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $199.14 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $913.99 million and $199.14 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,439.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.59 or 0.00748901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00121589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00039922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00186530 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00040035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00103785 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,989,906,666 coins and its circulating supply is 3,939,930,169 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,989,821,053.38 with 3,939,821,039.63 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23129921 USD and is down -13.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $181,717,364.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

