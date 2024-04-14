Conflux (CFX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $203.25 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $927.01 million and $203.25 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,814.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.98 or 0.00769382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00122652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00187987 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00040925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00105314 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,989,988,763 coins and its circulating supply is 3,940,000,904 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,989,821,053.38 with 3,939,821,039.63 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23129921 USD and is down -13.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $181,717,364.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

