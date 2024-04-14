Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,613 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.19% of Best Buy worth $32,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.5 %

Best Buy stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. 2,710,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

