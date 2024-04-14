Conning Inc. Has $30.37 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

