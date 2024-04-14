Conning Inc. Has $33.81 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.91. 4,123,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,801. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

