Conning Inc. Has $37.45 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 59,575 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,022,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.