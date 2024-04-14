CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Lowered to $98.00 at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.76. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. CONSOL Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalal Street LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

